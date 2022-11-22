Low demand forces Pennsylvania hospital to cut emergency surgery

Geisinger Jersey Shore (Pa.) Hospital has cut emergency surgery from its service list due to low demand, PennLive reported Nov. 20.

An average of fewer than four people required emergency surgery, a spokesperson for Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Health System told the publication. Elective surgery will continue and staffing will not be affected.

Patients needing emergency surgery will be taken to Geisinger Medical Center Muncy in the same county or to another appropriate facility, according to the report.