Cold weather continues to disrupt care at some hospitals

Some hospitals are still experiencing care disruptions after cold weather caused flooding issues.

In late January, winter storm Fern brought heavy snow, freezing temperatures and icy conditions to 34 states and more than 200 million people. Hospitals grappled with disruptions to both inpatient and outpatient care. Many rescheduled outpatient appointments and elective surgeries, diverted trauma cases and closed ambulatory services due to the weather.

Two weeks later, some hospitals are still experiencing weather-related operational disruptions.

Cleveland Clinic Akron (Ohio) General had to cancel all outpatient cardiac, radiation oncology and radiology appointments and divert ambulances after a 12-inch pipe burst around 4 a.m. Feb. 7, Fox8 reported. The pipe, which is in front of the emergency department entrance, flooded the first floor. As of Feb. 9, the city has been helping pump water out of the hospital, which is still on diversion.

Also affected by the extreme cold was UMass Memorial Medical Center-Marlborough (Mass.) Campus, which evacuated patients after flood affected the boiler and reduced heat in the building, a hospital spokesperson told Becker’s. The hospital activated emergency operations to transfer 70 inpatients to other UMass Memorial Health hospitals. Evacuation began around 12:30 p.m. and completed around 4:30 a.m.

“The valve issue has been resolved, all water removed from the basement, and mitigation efforts continue,” the hospital said. “The Marlborough Campus remains open to walk-in emergency patients. Patients being admitted via the Marlborough Emergency Department will then be transferred to another facility. Patients may also seek care at other local emergency departments. The hospital will remain in Code Black and closed for inpatient services until further notice. With the exception of mammography, which remains open, all other outpatient services are closed today and patients will be rescheduled.”