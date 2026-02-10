Texas hospital temporarily halts trauma surgeries

Midland, Texas-based Midland Memorial Hospital is temporarily diverting all trauma surgeries due to issues with its sterilization equipment.

Patients requiring trauma surgery who are transported by ambulance are being taken to alternate facilities during the diversion period, which began Feb. 9. Midland Memorial said the pause is necessary because of temporary problems affecting hospital sterilizers.

Hospital staff and vendor partner Steris are actively working to repair the equipment, and the situation is being closely monitored. Midland Memorial said it will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Scheduled surgeries will continue unless patients receive separate communication with alternative instructions. The hospital is also temporarily closed to out-of-county patient transfers for surgical procedures.

Becker’s has reached out to Midland Memorial and Steris for comment and will update this story as more information becomes available.