HCA Virginia hospital closes NICU

Richmond, Va.-based Chippenham Hospital closed its neonatal intensive care unit Nov. 1, Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Nov. 4.

Patients seeking NICU services will now be referred to Johnston-Willis Hospital, also in Richmond, 6 miles away. Both facilities are owned by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

A spokesperson for HCA did not address a question regarding Johnston-Willis' level of accessibility for low-income patients, according to the publication. Chippenham is closer to low-income areas of Richmond.

Johnston-Willis opened a new 20-bed NICU in 2021.

Chippenham will continue to offer labor and delivery services.