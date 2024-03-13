5 big-ticket hospital capital projects

Becker's has reported on five hospital projects that have been announced in the past six months that are estimated to cost $1.5 billion or more:

1. Mayo Clinic's board of trustees on Nov. 28 gave the green light to an initiative dubbed "Bold. Forward. Unbound.," which involves a $5 billion redesign of Mayo Clinic's downtown Rochester, Minn., campus. The project is expected to be completed by 2030.

2. Children's Health and UT Southwestern Medical Center, both based in Dallas, on Feb. 7 said they are planning a $5 billion pediatric health campus in the city's Southwestern Medical District. Children's and UT Southwestern expect the pediatric campus to open in six to seven years.

3. The Nebraska Board of Regents voted on Oct. 5 to allow Ohama-based University of Nebraska Medical Center to engage with design and construction planning teams for a $2.19 billion academic medical center project. Construction work could begin in winter 2024 or spring 2025.

4. Dana-Farber Cancer Institute said Oct. 10 that it estimates that the freestanding cancer hospital it will construct in partnership with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston will cost $1.68 billion. A timeline of the Dana-Farber-BIDMC cancer partnership and the changes it entails was not provided in the announcement, although the systems said they anticipate "several years" of planning to finalize the operational model, obtain regulatory approvals and construct the inpatient hospital.

5. Oakland, Calif.-based UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital said Dec. 1 it is planning a $1.5 billion expansion. The project will demolish two buildings that are not compliant with seismic regulations and build a new eight-story, 330,000-square-foot facility. Construction will start in 2027 and wrap up in 2030.





