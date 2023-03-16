$35M replacement hospital project begins at Marshfield Clinic location

Construction is underway at one of the 12 hospitals operated by Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System, according to a March 15 WXPR report.

The $35 million replacement project is at the system's Park Falls medical center and is needed because of aging infrastructure. The hospital hasn't had any major improvements since the 1950s, the report said.

"It's a combination of improving our patient care, improving our work environment and also improving our infrastructure around that so that we can continue to provide healthcare in Park Falls for say another 100 years," Jeff Euclide, president of the hospital, told WXPR. "That really does flow and work well with the Marshfield Clinic Health System's mission, vision, and values as well."

The construction will be done in two phases, with the entire project expected to be complete in 2025. Much of the funding for the project came from federal COVID-19 relief payments.

Parent system Marshfield Clinic is laying off 346 employees amid increasing labor and supply costs and decreasing reimbursements.