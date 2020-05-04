50 hospital and health system CNOs to know | 2020

Chief nursing executives and CNOs play a crucial role in a hospital or health systems' success. Many top nursing executives oversee large teams of nurses to ensure quality of care and patient experience.

Sheila Antrum, RN. Senior Vice President, COO, Interim CNO and Vice President of Patient Care Services at UCSF Health (San Francisco). Ms. Antrum is responsible for the nursing practices across UCSF Health and the planning and implementation of health system priorities and initiatives related to patient care. She worked with physicians, pharmacy leaders and the IT team to lead a systemwide project to transition to the electronic environment. Ms. Antrum has previous experience as the chief of ambulatory operations at the UCSD Medical Center, where she managed operations and quality for the hospital's medical group and ambulatory network.

Deborah J. Baker, DNP, CRNP. Senior Vice President for Nursing of Johns Hopkins Health System (Baltimore). Dr. Baker is the vice president of nursing and patient care services for Johns Hopkins Hospital as well as senior vice president for nursing of Johns Hopkins Health System, where she partners with other CNOs from the system's hospitals to integrate services and meet strategic goals. Dr. Baker also contributes to the health system's education and research. During her tenure, Dr. Baker has focused on building and enhancing the patient-centric clinical practice environment.

Linda Burnes Bolton, DrPH, RN. Vice President of Nursing and CNO of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles). Dr. Burnes Bolton serves as the director of nursing research at Cedars-Sinai in addition to overseeing the nursing department as vice president for nursing and CNO. Her research and clinical expertise focuses on patient care outcomes, improving organizational performance and promoting quality care as well as cultural diversity among healthcare professionals. Dr. Burnes Bolton's leadership spans beyond Cedars-Sinai; she is the past president of the American Academy of Nursing and the National Black Nurses Association.

Judy Boerger, MSN, RN. Chief Nursing Executive of Parkview Health System (Fort Wayne, Ind.). Ms. Boerger became the chief nursing executive and senior vice president of Parkview Health in 2007 and since then she has represented the health system's nurses on the executive council. She has experience in the inpatient, outpatient and home health settings and experience with new facility construction. Ms. Boerger is a 2012 American Hospital Association National Patient Safety Fellow.

Theresa Brodrick, PhD, RN. Executive Vice President and Network Chief Nurse Executive of Hackensack (N.J.) Meridian Health. Dr. Brodrick became the executive vice president and network chief nurse executive of Hackensack Meridian Health in April 2019. She is responsible for nursing practices across the network and establishing systemwide nursing policies. Dr. Broderick has a 30-plus year career as a healthcare leader, previously serving as regional CNO and vice president of clinical integration and transformation for Kaiser Permanente, based in Oakland, Calif.

Linda Carroll, RN-BC, MSN. Vice President of Patient Care Services and CNO of Saint Peter's University Hospital (New Brunswick, N.J.). Ms. Carroll has spent more than 30 years as a leader at Saint Peter's University Hospital, where she currently serves as the vice president of patient care services and CNO. The health system has earned honors including the Magnet recognition and Beacon Award from the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses multiple times under Ms. Carroll's leadership. She also founded the Saint Peter's Opioid Task Force, which includes community members and other nurses who collaborate to address challenges related to opioid addiction.

Angela R. Coladonato, DNP, RN. CNO at Chester (Pa.) County Hospital. Dr. Coladonato oversees the nursing department at Chester County Hospital, which prides itself on delivering a patient-focused culture that combines the science and art of healthcare. Dr. Coladonato presides over a nursing team that leads collaborative efforts across the health systems and has increased the percentage of nurses pursuing advanced degrees during her tenure. She also empowers nurses through shared decision-making and aims to achieve high quality standards and outcomes at the hospital.

Susan Comp, BSN, RN. Senior Vice President and CNO of UPMC Pinnacle. Ms. Comp is charged with growing and expanding the nursing department at UPMC Pinnacle in both the acute care and post-acute care settings. She is also focused on developing the next generation of nurse leaders and supporting nurses who aim to transition from clinical practice to nursing leadership. Under her leadership, the hospital has achieved Magnet recognition.

Betty Craig, DNP, CRNP. Chief Nursing Officer at Pennsylvania Hospital (Philadelphia). Dr. Craig became CNO of Pennsylvania Hospital in September 2019, bringing with her years of experience in healthcare leadership. She has previous experience as the senior vice president of patient services and as chief nurse executive at Temple University Hospital. She also founded and led the Patient Experience Committee at Temple, which achieved Magnet designation under her watch.

Tammy Daniel. Senior Vice President and CNO of Baptist Health (Jacksonville, Fla.). Ms. Daniel oversees nursing at the five-hospital Baptist Health, where she focuses on collaborative leadership between administrators, nursing and physicians. She is a member of the system’s executive team and ensures operational performance improvement as well as clinical technology adoption. Ms. Daniel participated in the 2018 HealthLeaders CNO Exchange and earned recognition as a 2020 Women with Heart recognition from Volunteers in Medicine.

Trish Feilmeier, BSN, RN. CNO of St. Joseph Medical Center (Kansas City, Mo.). Ms. Feilmeier brought more than 25 years of experience to her role as CNO of St. Joseph Medical Center. She served as a leader at the 288-bed Piedmont Medical Center before joining St. Joseph.

Eileen Ferrell, MSN, RN. Senior Vice President and CNO of Medstar Georgetown University Hospital (Washington, D.C.). Ms. Ferrell provides strategic direction to the operational departments for MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, including the clinical nursing, respiratory therapy and pastoral care functions. She collaborates with other executives and leaders to advance organizational goals and works closely with senior nurses on day-to-day operational effectiveness. Ms. Ferrell has spent more than 23 years of service at MedStar Georgetown and helped build the hospital's nursing department as well as achieve Magnet designation three times.

Patty Frank. COO and CNO of CCM Health (Montevideo, Minn.). Ms. Frank oversees around 200 full time employees as the CNO and COO of CCM Health. She is also leading a transformation to a culture of clinical care within the health system and has reduced the percentage of traveling nurses from 65 percent to 3 percent. Ms. Frank was also instrumental in the hospital achieving level IV trauma center status in 2019.

Nancy Gaden, DNP, RN. Senior Vice President and CNO of Boston Medical Center. Dr. Gaden joined Boston Medical Center in 2014 after serving as system vice president of patient care services and CNO of the now closed Hallmark Health System in Medford, Pa. She led the team at Hallmark to earn Magnet designation and served in leadership roles at South Shore Hospital and Milton Hospital, both in Massachusetts.

Susan Grant, DNP, RN. Executive Vice President and CNO of Beaumont Health (Royal Oak, Mich.). Dr. Grant joined Beaumont Health in 2015 and oversees 10,000 nurses as the executive vice president and CNO. She has previous experience as the chief nurse executive and chief patient services officer at Emory Healthcare in Atlanta. While there, she partnered with more than 150 patients and family advisors to develop a new approach to care delivery and helped two of the system's hospitals earn Magnet designation.

Elizabeth Ann Hale, RN. Chief of Clinical Services at Lowell (Mass.) Community Health Center. Ms. Hale became chief of clinical services at Lowell Community Health Center in July 2019. She oversees and manages the clinical operations at the hospital and works with the health system's COO to implement the system's strategic vision. She has previous experience as the CNO and vice president of patient care services at Lawrence (Kan.) General Hospital.

K. Kelly Hancock, DNP, RN. Executive Chief Nursing Officer of Cleveland Clinic Health System and CNO of Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Hancock oversees nursing for Cleveland Clinic's 10 regional hospitals and Cleveland Clinic Florida. She directs the clinical, academic and operational aspects of nursing at the institutes and promotes staff development and education. Dr. Hancock has more than 25 years of nursing experience and during her tenure at Cleveland Clinic she has earned several nursing leadership awards and was named Crain's Cleveland Business Notable Woman in Healthcare for 2018.

Ellen Hansen, RN. Chief Nursing and Clinical Services Officer at the University of Mississippi Medical Center Children's of Mississippi. Ms. Hansen leads the nursing department at the University of Mississippi Medical Center Children's of Mississippi, where she is overseeing the health system's clinical expansion. UMMC has been working on a new seven-story building that is expected to open in late 2020. She joined the health system in May 2019 after working as the COO and CNO of Baylor, Scott & White Health McLane Medical Center and Clinics in Temple, Texas, where she also presided over a service expansion.

Susan Hernandez, BSN, RN. Associate Vice President and Chief Nursing Executive of UT Southwestern University Hospitals (Dallas). Ms. Hernandez became the CNO of UT Southwestern in 2014 and then was promoted to chief nursing executive in 2015. She is responsible for a department that includes more than 3,000 nurses and nurse practitioners who care for around 200,000 patients per year at the health system's two acute care hospitals and affiliate clinics. Prior to joining UT Southwestern, Ms. Hernandez was in leadership positions at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.

Theresa Horne. CNO of Tenet (Dallas). Ms. Horne oversees the professional nursing practice at Tenet and is responsible for implementing the health system’s quality, safety and patient experience initiatives. She has previous experience as senior director of nursing and nursing labor and practice for patient care services at Tenet. Before joining the health system, she was vice president of patient care services and CNO of St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, Miss., and spent 21 years on active duty with the U.S. Army Nurse Corps, retiring as lieutenant colonel.

Beth Houlahan, DNP, RN. Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Executive of University of Wisconsin Health (Madison, Wis.). Dr. Houlahan joined UW Health in 2011 and served as senior vice president and CNO before being promoted to her current role as chief nurse executive. She is responsible for the systemwide nursing practice at UW Health and UW Medical Foundation. She has previous experience as senior vice president of patient care services at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where she held clinical, operational and financial leadership positions for both nursing and clinical inpatient and outpatient services.

Kathy Howell. Chief Nursing Executive at UCHealth and University of Colorado Hospital (Aurora, Colo.). Ms. Howell is responsible for nursing operations at UCHealth and she provides strategic leadership for the nonprofit healthcare organization. She has experience developing care standards and improving the patient experience. During her time at UCHealth, Ms. Howell developed a CAUTI-reduction program that led to a 23 percent reduction in CAUTI systemwide. Hospitals within the system have also earned Magnet designation with her at the helm, and multiple UCHealth facilities have also earned the Nightingale Award for nursing excellence.

Christina Hutchinson, APN-c. Vice President of Nursing Services for Prime Healthcare (Ontario, Calif.). Ms. Hutchinson provides nursing leadership for Prime Healthcare’s 45 hospitals and more than 100 outpatient locations. She developed the standards for CNOs across the health system and oversees the regulatory accreditation, nursing quality and competency for Prime. Under her leadership, the health system has improved its HCAHPS scores and transitioned 12 hospitals to Prime over the past two years, which includes directing due diligence within nursing and helping to restore profitability at the hospitals.

JoAnn Ioannou, DNP, RN. Senior Vice President – Patient Care Services and CNO of GBMC HealthCare (Baltimore). Dr. Ioannou served as the director of neuroscience and psychiatry nursing at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore before joining GBMC HealthCare as senior vice president of patient care and CNO. She also has experience as the nurse manager and assistant director of medical nursing in the department of medicine at Johns Hopkins. In her current role, Dr. Ioannou is focused on supporting the nursing staff at GBMC and supporting a patient- and family-centered care environment.

Carol Jones. CNO of Morristown (N.J.) Medical Center. Ms. Jones oversees more than 2,000 nurses as the CNO of 700-bed Morristown Medical Center. She is responsible for the hospital’s patient experience as well as the clinical care within several of the hospital’s departments. In recent months, Ms. Jones was a member of the team that developed the plan for treating COVID-19 patients and was instrumental in transforming the hospital’s COVID-19 unit from two beds to 400 beds during the surge.

Tammy King, MSN, RN. CNO of Shepherd Center (Atlanta). Ms. King gained experience as program director of the Marcus Community Bridge Program, ShepherdCare case management and acting nurse manager before she became the CNO of Shepherd Center. She has more than 35 years of experience in healthcare, originally joining Shepherd in 1975 and working her way up to joining the senior management team in 2006 and then being promoted to CNO in 2008. Throughout her career, she has written 10 peer-reviewed publications and dedicated efforts to advocating for higher education. She earned the AJC Executive Nursing Leadership Excellence Award in 2017.

Mary Beth Kingston, MSN, RN. CNO of Advocate Aurora Health (Milwaukee). Ms. Kingston has more than 35 years of experience in nursing and joined Aurora Health Care in 2012. She became the CNO of Advocate Aurora health after Advocate Health Care merged with Aurora. Her background includes experience in leading strategy for integrated services and providing strategic direction for nursing, clinical education and chief nursing executives at Aurora. She has also developed nursing leadership and advanced nursing shared governance with the system.

Susan Knoepffler, RN. Vice President and CNO of Northwell Health Huntington (N.Y.) Hospital. Ms. Knoepffler became vice president and CNO of Huntington Hospital in 2011. She oversees strategic planning, resource management, operational performance, standards compliance, research and human resources development for the nursing department. During her tenure at Huntington, Ms. Knoepffler helped reduce central-line associate bacteria by 50 percent, catheter-associated urinary tract infections by 85 percent and ventilated-associated pneumonia by 75 percent.

Jamie Koch, BSN, RN. CNO of Thayer County Health Services (Hebron, Neb.). Ms. Koch is responsible for the nursing department at Thayer County Health Services as CNO. She has previous experience working in the Omaha-based Children's Hospital and Medical Center's Newborn ICU and the adult critical care unit at Lincoln, Neb.-based St. Elizabeth Regional Medical Center. She joined TCHS as a night shift nurse in 2007.

Dana Levy, MSN, RN. CNO of University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center (La Plata, Md.). Ms. Levy became the CNO of University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in April 2013 after serving as the CNO for Banner Page (Ariz.) Hospital, a 25-bed critical access hospital. She takes a collaborative approach to her leadership style and focuses on quality and patient-centered care. Ms. Levy is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Holly Lorenz, MSN, RN. Chief Nurse Executive at UPMC (Pittsburgh). Ms. Lorenz is responsible for establishing the strategic vision for the 18,000-member nursing department at UPMC as the chief nurse executive. She oversees the practice for more than 42 academic, community, specialty and international hospitals and 600 other care sites within the system. Throughout her career, Ms. Lorenz has gained experience in financial management for healthcare and developing models of interprofessional care, patient safety approaches and nursing leadership. She is a past president of the Pennsylvania Organization of Nurse Executives.

Peggy Mark, PhD. CNO of Premier Health. Dr. Mark is responsible for nursing performance across Premier Health. She provides leadership and guidance for future nurse leaders to the health system, and advocates for nursing at the executive level. Dr. Mark is passionate about her work and aims to keep patients at the center of all the decisions made.

David Marshall, DNP, RN. Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Executive at Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles). Dr. Marshall has more than 30 years of nursing leadership, currently overseeing the nursing department at Cedars-Sinai. He has previous experience as the system chief nursing and patient care services executive for UTMB Health in Galveston, Texas, where he was part of the leadership team that helped the health system recover from Hurricane Ike in 2008. He also lead UTMB's efforts to achieve Magnet recognition in 2012 and has served on the board of directors for the American Organization of Nurse Executives.

Cathy McLaughlin, MSN, RN. CNO of Medical City Arlington (Texas). Ms. McLaughlin became CNO of Medical City Arlington in January 2017 after spending nearly three decades in healthcare leadership. She has experience as associate CNO at Medical City Dallas and oncology service line manager and director at Medical City Plano (Texas) and Medical City Dallas. During her time at Medical City Plano, she led the hospital through the process to achieve initial Magnet designation.

Janice McKinley. Senior Vice President of Quality, Safety and Nursing Operations and CNO of Covenant Health (Knoxville, Tenn.). Ms. McKinley oversees quality and patient safety as well as nursing operations at Covenant Health. She set the goal to eliminate hospital-acquired illness at the health system, which has improved in patient satisfaction scores and quality measures during her tenure as CNO. She has experience developing new nursing guidelines and working with the UT College of Nursing to expand the knowledge of business practices and leadership among its nurses.

Denise Mihal. Executive Vice President and Chief Nursing and Clinical Operations of Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.). Ms. Mihal is responsible for the clinical and financial operations of the nursing department at Novant. She works with the health system's facility CNOs to oversee central staffing and scheduling as well as the case management team. She has more than 30 years of experience in nursing and healthcare leadership, and previously served as the administrator of the system's orthopedic hospital. During the pandemic, Ms. Mihal has spearheaded efforts to make nurse onboarding more efficient and reduce PPE use in support of frontline caregivers.

Sharon H. Pappas, PhD, RN. Chief Nurse Executive of Emory Healthcare (Atlanta). Dr. Pappas oversees the nursing department for Emory Healthcare's six hospitals and serves as a member of the senior leadership team at Woodruff Health Science Center. Under her leadership, two of the system's hospitals have achieved Magnet designation. Dr. Pappas's research focus is on clinical and financial outcomes related to nursing and she spent five years on the Colorado Board of Nursing as well as served on the Governor's Task Force for Nurse Staffing.

Pat Patton, MSN, RN. CNO and Vice President of Patient Care Services at UCI Health (Orange County, Calif.). Mr. Patton oversees the nursing strategy and operations for the acute care and outpatient locations at UCI Health. He manages more than 1,500 full-time employees to ensure nursing excellence. Under his leadership, the health system received its fourth Magnet recognition in 2018 as well as multiple Beacon Awards from the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses.

Laura Reed, DNP, RN. Chief Nursing Executive and Chief Operating Officer of Fairview (Minneapolis). Dr. Reed began her career as a front-line nurse and then advanced to senior leadership roles. She served as the COO and CNO of ThedaCare in Wisconsin, a nurse leader at the University of Minnesota health and senior vice president for patient care services and CNO of Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based Mercy Medical Center before joining Fairview. Dr. Reed also spent 28 years in nursing at the University of Iowa and University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

Cheryl Reinking, RN. CNO of El Camino Hospital (Mountain View, Calif.). Ms. Reinking is the CNO for El Camino Hospital, a role she took on after spending 25 years in nursing and nurse leadership. She also serves on the El Camino Hospital Community Benefit Advisory Board and Integrated Nurse Leadership Program Board. Ms. Reinking has achieved certification in advanced nursing administration from the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

Kenneth Rempher, PhD, RN. Chief Nurse Executive and Executive Vice President, Acute Care Service of Cone Health (Greensboro, N.C.). Dr. Rempher is responsible for setting nurse practice standards and the continuous improvement of quality and patient safety at Cone Health. Prior to joining Cone Health in 2016, Dr. Rempher was CNO of the University of Iowa Health Care and University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. During his 20-plus year career, Dr. Rempher has published several articles in administrative and clinical journals and is a past recipient of the American Association of Critical Care Nurses Excellence in Leadership award.

Maureen E. Sintich, DNP, RN. Executive Vice President and Chief Nurse Executive of Inova (Falls Church, Va.). Dr. Sintich oversees Inova's nursing professional practice team and six hospital CNOs in her role as chief nurse executive and executive vice president of the system. Dr. Sintich worked as senior vice president and network CNO of Hackensack Meridian Health in New Jersey and vice president of operation and system CNO of Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Wake Forest Baptist Health before joining Inova. She has a background in nurse strategy, staffing standards, patient experience and integrating population health initiatives.

Kerri Snyder. Chief Clinical Officer of Muenster (Texas) Memorial Hospital. Ms. Snyder has spent time as a nurse analyst and chief clinical officer before becoming CNO of Muenster Memorial Hospital. She has IT knowledge in addition to her clinical expertise and has been on the frontlines of a major EHR implementation. She has a reputation for strong transformational leadership and is promoting interoperability within the hospital.

Lauraine Spano-Szekely, DNP, RN. Senior Vice President of Care Services and CNO of Northern Westchester Hospital (Mount Kisco, N.Y.). Dr. Spano-Szekely is responsible for the quality of nursing care and delivery at Northern Westchester Hospital in her role as senior vice president of patient care services and CNO. The hospital achieved Magnet designation and Planetree designation with distinction under her leadership. She previously served as manager and director of nursing operations for Ernst & Young's New York and New Jersey region and has a background in overseeing central nursing operations, budgets and surgical services.

MaryPat Sullivan, RN, MSN. CNO and Chief Experience Officer of Overlook Medical Center (Summit, N.J.). Ms. Sullivan oversees the nursing and patient experience departments at Overlook Medical Center, which is part of Atlantic Health System. She oversees more than 1,100 nurses and focuses on creating a healing environment within the system. Ms. Sullivan has clinician and financial responsibility for the inpatient and outpatient care units and implemented a shared governance model for the nursing team. In 2018, Ms. Sullivan earned the Divas of Nursing Award from the Institute for Nursing and Foundation of the New Jersey State Nurses Association.

Maureen Swick, PhD, RN. Senior Vice President and System Nurse Executive for Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.). Dr. Swick represents Atrium's 15,000-plus nurses at the executive level as the senior vice president and system nurse executive at Atrium Health. She is responsible for maintaining consistency in nursing policy, strategy, practice and quality as well as systemwide patient experience and security operations. Dr. Swick has previous experience as the CEO of the American Organization of Nurse Executives and senior vice president and CNO of the American Hospital Association.

Barbara Wadsworth, DNP, RN. Senior Vice President of Patient Services and CNO of Main Line Health (Newtown Square, Pa.). Dr. Wadsworth has more than 30 years of experience in executive nursing and she currently leads a team of around 3,000 nurses as the senior vice president and CNO of Main Line Health. She has a focus on professional practice and empowerment and aims to develop a culture of caring at the health system. She led the nursing staff through EHR implementation and oversees Main Line's performance excellence initiative.

Tammy Webb. Executive Vice President and CNO of Children's Health (Dallas). Ms. Webb leads the nursing strategy at Children's Health with the goal of driving clinical excellence and creating a patient-centered culture of care. At Children's, she oversees a team of 3,000 in the nursing department and worked with her team during the COVID-19 pandemic to leverage telemedicine and robotics in nursing care. She joined Children's Health in 2019 after spending 27 years as a nurse and nurse leader at Arkansas Children's Hospital, most recently serving as vice president of patient care services.

Marjorie S. Wiggins, DNP, RN. CNO of Maine Medical Center (Portland) and MaineHealth (Portland). Dr. Wiggins is the CNO of Maine Medical Center and MaineHealth System, where she developed the system's partnership care delivery model and has consulted both nationally and internationally on care delivery models. In addition to her role at Maine Medical Center, Dr. Wiggins has served on task forces for the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education and is a member of the American Organization of Nurse Executives.

Ann M. Williamson, PhD, RN. Chief Clinical and Nursing Officer of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates). Dr. Williamson has more than 35 years of experience in nursing and helped build the nursing department at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. She was part of the team that implemented a professional recognition program for front-line caregivers at the hospital that reduced turnover by 45 percent. Dr. Williamson has previous experience as associate vice president for nursing at Iowa City-based University of Iowa Health Care and CNO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

