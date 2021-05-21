U of New England president to Senate: 5 ways to alleviate healthcare workforce shortages

From partnerships between hospitals and medical schools to interdisciplinary physician training, University of New England President James Herbert, PhD, proposed five changes to a Senate health subcommittee on May 20 that could alleviate workforce shortages in healthcare.

According to a May 20 news release, Dr. Herbert, whose Biddeford, Maine-based university has a medical school, told the Senate subcommittee that increased collaboration between hospitals, medical schools and the federal government is the key to addressing workforce shortages in healthcare.

Five proposals to curb workforce shortages:





Increase the number of healthcare professionals educated by supporting partnerships between universities and healthcare providers to develop additional medical residencies and other clinical training opportunities.



Recruit more students who look like the communities that are underserved. Studies have found that minority patients who are treated by clinicians who look like them are more likely to use needed health services and are less likely to delay seeking care, he said.



Encourage students to practice in underserved areas after graduation, such as rural and tribal communities, through financial incentives like loan repayment programs. These programs have placed UNE physicians, dentists and other healthcare professionals in underserved areas of Maine, he said.



Use technology to reach underserved communities. Telehealth, digital technologies and increased broadband access can transform healthcare delivery.



Change the current medical education model by training students to work together across disciplines in a team model. Doing such has shown to improve clinical outcomes, reduce medical errors, increase patient satisfaction and decrease provider burnout, he said.













