Trinity introduces 3-pronged, hybrid nursing teams

Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health is rolling out a new "virtual connected care" model that will partner experienced virtual nurses with duos of on-site caregivers.

Each three-pronged team includes an on-site direct care registered nurse and nursing assistant or licensed practical nurse, plus a registered nurse working remotely.

The remote nurse will be located at a local campus, not a call center. They have access to complete medical records and can perform detailed examinations via advanced camera technology, according to a Sept. 13 news release shared with Becker's.

The experienced virtual nurse can provide mentoring and support to direct care nurses, especially recent graduates, according to the news release. And amid the widespread nursing shortages, patients can benefit from the increased virtual interaction.

"The model serves as a key market differentiator that addresses the nursing workforce crisis head on," the news release said. "Moreover, it accommodates caregivers at various stages of their careers, providing a stable and predictable working environment, and helping to build a strong pipeline of caregivers to meet future health care needs."

By the end of September, the model will be operational in 38 Trinity hospital nursing units across eight states.