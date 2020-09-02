Thousands of Hawaii hospital employees expected to participate in COVID-19 antibody study

The Queen's Health Systems in Honolulu has started a COVID-19 antibody study to learn more about employee exposure, the organization announced Sept. 1.

The voluntary 18-month Queen’s Antibody to SARS-CoV-2 Study is open to the four-hospital system's more than 7,000 employees.

Participants will share demographic and health status information via a baseline, six-month, 12-month, and 18-month survey, said hospital officials. Participants also will also be given a baseline, six-month, and 12-month antibody blood test.

"The data from the QUASAR study will give us some insight into the rate of exposure in our employees over a period of time compared to the rest of the community. In addition, for our caregivers on the front lines, the data will also show how well the safety measures we have taken to keep them safe are working," Todd Seto, MD, principal investigator of the study and director of academic affairs and research at the Queen's Medical Center, said in a news release. "Without data from our hospitals, we can't learn and make improvements. We are an organization that continually improves itself based on science."

Queen's Health Systems said it expects 3,000 to 5,000 employees to participate in the study.

