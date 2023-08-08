The workplaces hiring twice as fast

Companies that allow employees to work remotely are hiring new workers at nearly double the rate of organizations based strictly in-office, according to Forbes.

The publication analyzed a recent report from Scoop, a hybrid work management software company, which aggregated headcount data and flexible work policies for more than 4,500 companies.

Companies that required employees to be on-site all the time grew their workforces by 2.6 percent over the past 12 months, the report found. Meanwhile, fully remote workplaces expanded by 5.6 percent, and hybrid workplaces grew 4.1 percent.

This trend persisted across company size, whether it was a small startup or large enterprise.

"Adding headcount isn't a perfect proxy of whether a company is doing well, but growth in the economy tends to follow where the heads are getting added," Robert Sadow, co-founder and CEO of Scoop, told Forbes. "The companies requiring fewer days in the office are doing better."