The perks 200+ companies offer workers

Companies across the U.S. are offering current and new employees various perks, from hybrid work arrangements to mental healthcare options, as they seek to attract workers.

The finding comes from an Oct. 17 report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas, a global outplacement and business and executive coaching firm.

Challenger surveyed 207 human resources and business leaders from Sept. 10 through Oct. 13 about hiring, layoffs, retention and leadership. Survey respondents are from companies of various sizes and industries nationwide. More than 12% of respondents identified healthcare and pharmaceuticals as the principal industry of their organization.

Among all respondents, 69.4% reported offering hybrid work arrangements, a decrease from 80.9% last fall, but up slightly from 68.4% in the spring. Another 47.9% of respondents are offering mental healthcare options, down from 65.8% in the spring.

Employers also reported offering:

Leadership development (54.6%)

Flexible work hours (52.1%)

Tuition reimbursement (48.8%)

Mental healthcare options (47.9%)

Higher pay/bonuses (43.8%)

Diversity, equity, inclusion, belonging initiatives/commitment (40.5%)

Fully remote work options (37.2%)

Signing bonuses (33.9%)



Mentorship programs (24%)

Retention/stay bonuses (19.8%)

Student loan assistance/reimbursement (9.1%)

Child care options (8.3%)

Other (6.6%)

All of the above (4.1%)