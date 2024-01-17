The fastest-growing C-suite role in America

Chief growth officers are on the up and up — just as the name implies, according to a Jan. 17 analysis from LinkedIn.

Researchers with LinkedIn's Economic Graph team sought to identify the fastest-growing jobs in America and examined millions of titles held by the site's members between Jan. 1, 2019, and July 31, 2023. Those that saw consistent growth across the platform's membership base and reached a meaningful size were included in the ranking. Read more about the methodology here.

Chief growth officers emerged in the top spot and were particularly prevalent in the technology, IT and advertising sectors. These executives — responsible for developing and executing strategies related to expansion, from revenue to market presence — were most commonly found in Washington, D.C., Baltimore, New York City and Dallas. Their resumes frequently listed past experiences as chief operating officers, or vice presidents of sales or business development, according to LinkedIn.

Twenty-four more positions were highlighted for rapid growth (although no others sport the "chief" prefix). Here's the complete ranking, per LinkedIn:

1. Chief growth officers

2. Government program analyst

3. Environment health safety manager

4. Director of revenue operations

5. Sustainability analyst

6. Advanced practice provider

7. Vice president of diversity and inclusion

8. Artificial intelligence consultant

9. Recruiter

10. Artificial intelligence engineer

11. External communications manager

12. Product security engineer

13. Physical therapist

14. Grants program manager

15. Director of land acquisition

16. Transmission planning engineer

17. Influencer marketing manager

18. Director of development services

19. Director of legal operations

20. Workforce development coordinator

21. Head of public safety

22. Plant director

23. Infection preventionist

24. Head of partnerships

25. Instructional systems specialist