Teens want work: Will employers make room?

March saw the highest levels of teenage employment since 2007, and yet, job growth is slowing for the age group.

Last month, 5.48 million workers between the ages of 16 and 19 were employed — the highest March total since 2007, according to a Challenger, Gray & Christmas report shared with Becker's.

However, the firm predicts teenagers will gain 1.1 million jobs in 2023, marking the lowest addition since 2011. An economic slowdown could hurt job creation, according to the report.

Andrew Challenger, senior vice president of Challenger, Gray & Christmas, suggests organizations can benefit from a surge in young job-seekers. Teens are less likely to request flexibility and higher wages than older workers, he says.

The healthcare industry in particular could benefit from younger workers, Jeremy Sadlier, executive director of the American Society for Health Care Human Resources Administration, told Becker's in August.

"Creating more opportunities for work study programs, healthcare career exploration, and highlighting fulfilling clinical careers from an early age must continue if we ever hope to get the industry out of its workforce shortage," Mr. Sadlier said.