OSHA cites Louisiana health system over employee PPE use

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has cited Christus Shreveport (La.)-Bossier Health System for failing to protect employees during the pandemic, the agency announced Sept. 10.

OSHA specifically cited the Catholic, nonprofit system for "failing to ensure employees wore proper protective equipment." The agency said it proposed $13,494 in penalties after finding that emergency facility employees often shared protective gowns that had already been used or did not have protective gowns to wear while providing patient care.

"Employers, especially those within the healthcare industry, must comply with existing standards to help ensure workers' safety amidst the coronavirus pandemic," OSHA Baton Rouge Area Director Roderic Chube said in a news release. "Healthcare workers must be provided proper personal protective equipment to limit the spread of the virus."

Christus Shreveport-Bossier Health System has 15 days from receiving the citation to comply with the findings, contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission or request an informal conference with OSHA's area director.

Christus Shreveport-Bossier Health System, which is owned and operated by Irving, Texas-based Christus Health, has more than 600 physicians and 1,800 employees.

Becker's reached out to Christus Shreveport-Bossier Health System and will post additional details when available.

