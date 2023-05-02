Menopause tied to $1.8B in lost work time, Mayo Clinic estimates

More than 1 in 10 women experience adverse work outcomes due to menopause symptoms, signaling a need to improve treatment and create more supportive workplaces, according to a study published April 26 in Mayo Clinic Proceedings.

The study includes insights from 4,440 employed women ages 45-60 seeking primary care at one of four Mayo Clinic sites. Researchers surveyed the women about adverse work outcomes related to menopause symptoms between March 1 and June 30, 2021.

Five things to know:

1. About 13 percent of women reported at least one adverse work event due to menopause symptoms.

2. Nearly 11 percent reported missing work in the past year, with the median time being three days missed.

3. Women with more severe symptoms were more likely to report adverse work outcomes.

4. The annual cost associated with lost work due to menopause symptoms is $1.8 billion annually, researchers estimated. This figure does not include factors such as reduced hours of work, loss of employment or early retirement.

5. The study is among the largest to date to examine how menopause affects work outcomes. More research is needed to confirm the findings in more diverse populations of women, researchers said.