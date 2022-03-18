How 4 states are seeking to train more nurses

As hospitals and health systems across the U.S. grapple with workforce challenges, lawmakers in several states are seeking to train more nurses through means such as reduced education regulations and funding, Stateline reported March 17.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a new law March 10 that allows eligible associate degree or bachelor's degree registered nursing programs to grow "at any rate deemed appropriate by the program"; allows nursing schools to replace a certain number of simulation hours for clinical hours in certain instances; and allows nursing programs that predominantly issue associate degrees greater flexibility in hiring faculty members.

In Kentucky, a bill under consideration would prohibit the state nursing board from restricting nursing school or nursing program student enrollment if the school or program has an 80 percent or higher average pass rate for the National Council Licensure Examination. It would also set term limits for nursing board members and allow more flexibility for out-of-state nurses to practice in Kentucky.

States are looking at funding for nursing education, too.

On March 9, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the state budget for fiscal year 2023, which includes $30 million to endow nursing faculty positions. The budget also includes $15 million in grants nursing programs can use to grow, according to Stateline.

The publication also reported that Washington state lawmakers have signed off on funding to expand public nursing programs and improve simulation training for nurses.

At the national level, the American Hospital Association, as well as other healthcare groups, have been calling on Congress to address workforce challenges facing healthcare facilities.

