Healthcare adds 58K jobs in January

Healthcare gained 58,200 jobs in January, while hospital job growth slowed last month compared to the month prior, according to the latest jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Five things to know:

1. The January count is higher than the 54,700 jobs healthcare added in December and the 44,700 jobs the industry added in November.

2. Within healthcare, ambulatory healthcare services gained the most jobs in January (29,900).

3. Hospitals gained 10,900 jobs in January, compared to 15,700 jobs added in December.

4. Nursing and residential care facilities gained 17,400 jobs in January, and physician offices gained 11,100 jobs.

5. Overall, healthcare job growth averaged 47,000 each month of 2022.