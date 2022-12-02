Healthcare adds 45K jobs in November; 2022 growth strong compared to 2021

Healthcare employment continued to grow in November, although at a slower pace, according to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Five things to know:

1. Healthcare added 44,700 jobs last month, compared to 52,600 jobs added in October and 60,100 jobs added in September.

2. Within healthcare, ambulatory healthcare services gained the most jobs last month (23,300).

3. Hospitals gained 11,000 jobs in November, compared to 10,800 jobs added in October.

4. Nursing and residential care facilities gained 10,400 jobs in November, and physician offices gained 1,500 jobs.

5. Overall, healthcare employment so far this year has risen by an average of 47,000 each month, compared with a monthly average of 9,000 in 2021.