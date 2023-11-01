HCA teams up with Missouri's largest medical school

HCA Midwest Health has joined forces with Kansas City (Mo.) University, the largest medical school in Missouri.

A freshly inked partnership is expanding the number of clerkships throughout HCA Midwest Health's hospitals for third- and fourth-year medical students. These clerkships allow students to train under the direct supervision of an attending physician, according to a Nov. 1 joint news release. Medical students will also have the opportunity to work with current Graduate Medical Education residency specialists.

HCA Midwest Health will receive access to the medical school's resources — including an advanced medical simulation center, medical library and research laboratories — and many physicians employed by the health system will receive academic faculty appointments with the university.

"This formalizes and expands the strong educational relationship we have shared with HCA Midwest Health for many years," Marc Hahn, DO, president and CEO of Kansas City University, said in the news release.

HCA Healthcare is based in Nashville, Tenn.