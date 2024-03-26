Gen Z's professional weak spots

Most Gen Zers believe they're graduating well-equipped with skills employers value. Employers beg to differ, according to a March 26 report.

For the report, entitled "Expectations and Realities: Preparing the Next Generation of Talent for the World of Work," SHRM and Handshake surveyed 1,180 HR professionals whose organizations hire emerging professionals. They also surveyed 2,122 current students of two- and four-year programs, and recent graduates who earned their diplomas in the last three years.

Their answers revealed a significant gap between how Gen Zers view their capabilities and how employers view them. These are the top six skills employers seek, and how both emerging professionals and employers would rank themselves on each:

Adaptability and willingness to learn

Gen Z: 65% say they have "extensive experience" with this skill

Employers: 69% agree that emerging professionals commonly have this skill

Strong work ethic and reliability

Gen Z: 62%

Employers: 25%

Teamwork

Gen Z: 60%

Employers: 45%

Critical thinking

Gen Z: 58%

Employers: 27%

Communication:



Gen Z: 57%

Employers: 33%

Time management:

Gen Z: 51%

Employers: 20%

It's not the first report to note employers' frustrations with Gen Z's capabilities. Last May, a survey of 1,344 hiring managers found that three-quarters consider this generation tough to work with. Three months later, a survey of 1,243 business leaders found that 40% believe Gen Zers are unprepared for the workforce, leading 94% of them to avoid hiring recent graduates at times.



Some Gen Zers attribute the discrepancies to a difference in work and leadership styles — a tide they say is already turning. Read more about how young professionals are changing the workplace here.