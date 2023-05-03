75% of managers say it's tough to work with Gen Z

Three-quarters of managers believe Generation Z is harder to work with than other generations, according to a recent survey from resumebuilder.com. 

The resume resource site surveyed 1,344 respondents who currently work for organizations with more than 10 employees; make at least $50,000 annually; are older than 25; and hold manager roles or above. 

More key findings from the survey: 

  • Only 4 percent of managers almost never find it difficult to work with Gen Z.

  • Sixty-five percent of managers say they need to fire Gen Zers more commonly than other generations. One in 8 have fired a member of Gen Z within one week of their starting date.

  • Thirty-four percent of managers who find Gen Z tough to work with prefer to hire millennials, as they believe this group is most productive and has the best technological skills.

  • The top reasons managers find Gen Z difficult to work with: 

               1. Lack of technological skills 

               2. Lack of effort, motivation and productivity 

               3. Easily distracted 

               4. Poor communication skills

               5. Easily offended 

