75% of managers say it's tough to work with Gen Z

Three-quarters of managers believe Generation Z is harder to work with than other generations, according to a recent survey from resumebuilder.com.

The resume resource site surveyed 1,344 respondents who currently work for organizations with more than 10 employees; make at least $50,000 annually; are older than 25; and hold manager roles or above.

More key findings from the survey:

Only 4 percent of managers almost never find it difficult to work with Gen Z.





Sixty-five percent of managers say they need to fire Gen Zers more commonly than other generations. One in 8 have fired a member of Gen Z within one week of their starting date.





Thirty-four percent of managers who find Gen Z tough to work with prefer to hire millennials, as they believe this group is most productive and has the best technological skills.





The top reasons managers find Gen Z difficult to work with:

1. Lack of technological skills

2. Lack of effort, motivation and productivity

3. Easily distracted

4. Poor communication skills

5. Easily offended