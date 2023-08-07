Vast majority of leaders avoid hiring Gen Z

Ninety-four percent of business leaders avoid hiring recent college graduates at times, according to a recent survey.

Intelligent.com surveyed 1,243 business leaders between ages 30 and 60 with a household income of more than $75,000 per year and a company size over 10.

Forty percent of respondents believe Generation Z is unprepared for the workforce, with 70 percent citing lack of work ethic as a driving factor. Communication skills, entitlement and technological skills were also listed as reasons where Generation Z falls short.

As a result, these leaders are steering clear of Gen Z hires at least some of the time — and 88 percent believe the situation is worsening, alleging graduates are less prepared to work now than they were three years ago.

This report isn't the first to chart decision-makers' disdain for Gen Z. In May, a survey of 1,344 hiring managers found that three-quarters consider this generation tough to work with. Some workplaces are adding etiquette classes to their onboarding curriculum, aiming to fill skill gaps by teaching recent grads how to dress and interact in the office.