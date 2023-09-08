Gen Zers identify as job-hoppers

Most Gen Z workers aren't planting workplace roots, according to a survey from ResumeLab.

The website surveyed 1,100 U.S.-based Gen Z workers in August. They found that although 97 percent of Gen Zers consider their work a part of their identity, they are not particularly sticky with their employers.

Eighty-three percent of Gen Zers consider themselves "job-hoppers." That figure is even higher among those with master's degrees: 92 percent.

However, most Gen Zers plan to dedicate a few years to their current employer. Seventy-eight percent say they will spend two to five years at their job before taking a new one, while 19 percent say they will stay for no more than one year.

For 70 percent of Gen Zers, a competitive salary is a "very important" factor when deciding whether to leave their job — but it's not the most important thing. The majority of respondents said they prioritize work-life balance, satisfying job duties, strong co-worker relationships, meaningful work and career development over high pay.