Alabama governor signs Physician Workforce Act into law

With an eye on addressing the physician shortage in Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey signed the Physician Workforce Act into law, according to a June 12 report in The Shelby County Reporter.

The Physician Workforce Act is an effort to recruit physicians from outside Alabama and "accelerate licensure so international medical graduates can staff overcrowded hospitals," the report said. The new law is expected to assist medical school graduates waiting to be placed in residency programs by creating "an apprenticeship-like program," the report said.

"There's a growing shortage of physicians in Alabama and more patients are experiencing delays in getting medical care. The Physician Workforce Act is an important step forward to ensure more Alabamians have access to the physician-led, team-based care they need and deserve," said George Koulianos, MD, president of the Medical Association of Alabama. "Every Alabamian will benefit from this bill."