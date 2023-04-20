6 most popular job-search sites for healthcare workers

Alexis Kayser (Email) -

Healthcare workers visit some job-search sites more than others, recent data suggests

iCIMS, the talent cloud company used by 40 percent of Fortune 100 companies and about 139 healthcare organizations, pulled from its client database to compile its April 2023 Workforce Report. 

Here's what iCIMS uncovered about healthcare workers' favorite job-seeking websites: 

1. Indeed — 57 percent of healthcare workers use this 

2. LinkedIn — 26 percent 

3. Google — 9 percent 

4. ZipRecruiter — 3 percent 

5 (tie). Facebook — 2 percent 

5 (tie). Glassdoor — 2 percent 

