51% of workers considering leaving jobs: Gallup

While a number of employees in the global workforce are staying with their jobs, there are also those who are watching for or actively seeking a new role, Gallup finds.

Globally, 51 percent of employees expressed some level of intent to leave their job. Gallup finds that engagement — defined as "the involvement and enthusiasm of employees in their work and workplace" — plays a key role in whether an employee is in this group.

Forty-three percent of engaged employees reported watching for or actively seeking a new job, compared with 61 percent of actively disengaged employees.

"Gallup data consistently show that engaging employees can create a moat of protection around them," the global analytics and advice firm wrote in its "State of the Global Workplace 2023 Report."

Gallup's findings come from its 2023 "State of the Global Workplace" report and are based on data from 122,416 employed people ages 15 and older worldwide.

