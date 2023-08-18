22 top hospitals and systems, 17K open jobs

Hospitals and health systems continue to grapple with staffing challenges, including shortages. Below are the number of job openings at hospitals that were named to the U.S. News & World Report's 2023-24 Best Hospitals Honor Roll.
Note: Numbers are fluid and routinely change/update. The numbers are from job boards and/or confirmed by health systems within the last week. Some numbers are from the system a hospital is part of rather than the individual hospital.
Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis)
Open jobs: 403
Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)
Open jobs: 1,142 (excluding per diems and temps)
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)
Open jobs: 637
Open jobs: 3,000
Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian (Philadelphia)
Open jobs: 143
Houston Methodist Hospital
Open jobs: 806 (as of Aug. 11)
Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)
Open jobs: 578
Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)
Open jobs: 1,315 (excluding per diems and temps)
Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.) (locations across U.S.)
Open jobs: 1,831
Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City)
Open jobs: 1,113
NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell (New York City)
Open jobs: 507
North Shore University Hospital at Northwell Health (Manhasset, N.Y.)
Open jobs: 328
Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)
Open jobs: 276
NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City)
Open jobs: 287
Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)
Open jobs: 562
Stanford Health Care-Stanford (Calif.) Hospital
Open jobs: 449 (systemwide)
UC San Diego Health-La Jolla and Hillcrest Hospitals
Open jobs: 126 (Jacobs Medical Center campus in La Jolla) and 75 (Hillcrest Medical Center)
UCLA Health-UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)
Open jobs: 439 (systemwide)
UCSF Health-UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco)
Open jobs: 582 (systemwide)
University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor
Open jobs: 300
UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas)
Open jobs: 700+
Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.)
Open jobs: 1,391 (systemwide)