10 industries with the most job hunters

Despite employers' heightened focus on retention last year, U.S. workers in many industries are still eyeing the exit, according to LinkedIn's Workforce Confidence Index survey.

LinkedIn polled 17,121 U.S. workers between Sept. 9 and Dec. 1, 2023. In 10 industries, more than 40% of workers said they intend to look for a new job in 2024. In the professional services sector, which includes healthcare, 43% of workers shared these intentions.

In general, employed workers actively seeking a new job were less likely to say they expect to receive a raise in the next six months compared to peers who are not on the job hunt.

Here are the 10 industries that could see the most job hunters in 2024: