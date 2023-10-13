10 highest-paying healthcare jobs without a bachelor's or higher

Nuclear medicine technologist is the highest-paying healthcare job without requiring a bachelor's degree or higher, according to one new analysis.
The analysis, published Oct. 13 by Insider Monkey, is based on average salary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It considers jobs requiring a maximum educational level of a high school diploma or an associate degree.
Here are the 10 highest-paying healthcare jobs without requiring a bachelor's degree or higher, according to the analysis:
1. Nuclear medicine technologist
Average annual salary: $89,610
2. Dental hygienist
Average annual salary: $84,860
3. Diagnostic medical sonographer
Average annual salary: $84,410
4. Respiratory therapist
Average annual salary: $74,310
5. Radiologic and MRI technologist
Average annual salary: $70,240
6. Occupational therapist assistant
Average annual salary: $66,280
7. Cardiovascular technologist and cardiovascular technician
Average annual salary: $65,490
8. Health information technologist
Average annual salary: $65,280
9. Physical therapist assistant
Average annual salary: $64,510
10. Hearing aid specialist
Average annual salary: $62,480