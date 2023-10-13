10 highest-paying healthcare jobs without a bachelor's or higher

Nuclear medicine technologist is the highest-paying healthcare job without requiring a bachelor's degree or higher, according to one new analysis.

The analysis, published Oct. 13 by Insider Monkey, is based on average salary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It considers jobs requiring a maximum educational level of a high school diploma or an associate degree.

Here are the 10 highest-paying healthcare jobs without requiring a bachelor's degree or higher, according to the analysis:

1. Nuclear medicine technologist

Average annual salary: $89,610

2. Dental hygienist

Average annual salary: $84,860

3. Diagnostic medical sonographer

Average annual salary: $84,410

4. Respiratory therapist

Average annual salary: $74,310

5. Radiologic and MRI technologist

Average annual salary: $70,240

6. Occupational therapist assistant

Average annual salary: $66,280

7. Cardiovascular technologist and cardiovascular technician

Average annual salary: $65,490

8. Health information technologist

Average annual salary: $65,280

9. Physical therapist assistant

Average annual salary: $64,510

10. Hearing aid specialist

Average annual salary: $62,480













