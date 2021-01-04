UPMC launches new virtual primary care model: 3 details

UPMC unveiled a new telehealth model Jan. 4 that lets patients schedule appointments with the Pittsburgh-based health system's virtual primary care service for chronic and acute care conditions, according to ABC affiliate WHTM.

Three details:

1. Virtual Primary Care-UPMC lets patients who have a primary care provider be seen via telehealth using a smartphone or other internet-connected device using a camera or microphone.

2. With the service, patients can be seen virtually for conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, sore throat, fever and sinus infection.

3. Patients can schedule virtual appointments with their providers through UPMC's online patient portal MyPinnacleHealth, which is available to individuals who receive care in UPMC's South Central Pennsylvania hospitals.

"As healthcare providers, it is important for us to provide care for our patients where, when and how they need it," said Robert Nielsen, MD, president of PinnacleHealth Medical Group, according to the report. "The virtual primary care office will expand convenience and accessibility for those who are not served by the traditional office model."

