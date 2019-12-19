UMass Memorial to launch telemedicine program for opioid addiction

UMass Memorial Hospital will roll out a new program that allows physicians to evaluate patients with substance use disorder using telemedicine technology, according to WFXT.

The program enables patients who have been admitted to their local hospital for opioid overdose to have a face-to-face, virtual consultation with a UMass Memorial addiction specialist.

The patient can communicate with the physician using video technology on a smartphone or tablet; the UMass Memorial specialist can provide the patient with resources or medication to help the patient avoid using opioids.

UMass Memorial Hospital's opioid task force received a $200,000 grant for the program, which will kick off next month, according to the report.

