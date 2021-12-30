Texas medical school expands telehealth mental health program to 9 school districts

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine in Edinburg has expanded its free telehealth mental health program to nine school districts in the state.

According to a Dec. 30 press release, the medical school's Texas Child Health Access Through Telemedicine program will provide up to four appointments per student as in-school telehealth sessions. These sessions will be conducted by the department of psychiatry and will be accessible to approximately 37,000 students from grades K-12.

The telehealth services were first offered to students in the Brownsville school district and were expanded to include an additional eight school districts.