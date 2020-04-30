Teladoc Health visits soar 92% in Q1: 5 things to know

Teladoc Health reported 2 million total virtual visits during the first quarter of 2020, up 92 percent from last year.

Here are five things to know about the telehealth company's financial performance for the first quarter, which ended March 31.

1. Teladoc posted a 41 percent year-over-year increase in revenue in the first quarter at $180.8 million.

2. The company posted $43.7 million in visit revenue for the first quarter, up 93 percent from $22.6 million during the same time last year.

3. Teladoc's net loss was $29.6 million for the first quarter compared to $30.2 million for the first quarter of 2019.

4. The company anticipates total revenue for the second quarter between $215 million and $225 million, with full-year 2020 revenue expected between $800 million and $825 million.

5. Teladoc expects total visits between 2.3 million and 2.4 million during the second quarter and between 8 million and 9 million for the full year.

