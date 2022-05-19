Need a 2nd opinion? Maryland physician gives them virtually

A Maryland primary care physician has started a telemedicine service specifically for second opinions, WDVM in Hagerstown, Md., reported May 18.

Mary Money, MD, switched to telehealth and began her company, Internal Medicine Consultation Services, during the pandemic after decades of practicing in person.

"If you have a medical problem and you're seeing your primary care doctor, and you're getting nowhere with him, what are you going to do? Are you going to try to change your primary care doctor — or here's an opportunity that you can get a second opinion," she told the television station.