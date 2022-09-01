MultiCare 1st health system to partner with virtual care platform 98point6

Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System is the first in the country to partner with virtual primary care platform 98point6, the tech company said Sept. 1.

The firm's technology will be integrated with MultiCare's hybrid ambulatory care platform, Indigo Health, which offers 35 urgent care clinics and on-demand virtual care.

"We started with a simple idea: to make a visit to the doctor as convenient and satisfying as going to your favorite coffee shop," Ryan Fix, president of retail health at MultiCare, said in the news release. "Our strategic partnership with 98point6 will help us scale our digital capabilities to meet community demand and bring a new level of meaningful engagement to our customers."

98point6 raised $20 million to support the new initiative from existing investors including L Catterton and Activant Capital.

"Indigo Health's strategic partnership is a major milestone toward our vision to make achieving optimal health a reality for everyone," stated 98Point6 President Jay Burrell. "Labor shortages, lagging technologies and a dynamic market have placed tremendous pressure on health systems to innovate across their customer journey, technology infrastructure and operating models."