Idaho health system creates telehealth program to treat patients with burn injuries

Driggs, Idaho-based Teton Valley Health Hospital created a telehealth program designed for patients with burn injuries.

The program, TeleBurn, was launched May 2 in partnership with the Burn & Reconstructive Center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. The program allows physicians and other clinicians at Teton Valley's emergency room to connect to burn specialists at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center via video.

"Patients presenting to the emergency room suffering from burns and cold injuries, such as frostbite, are able to receive immediate care from the best burn specialists in the region," said Erik Allison, MD, emergency room physician at Teton Valley Health. "This kind of access to specialized care offered through TeleBurn will be a tremendous benefit to our patients here in the valley."

The 24/7 TeleBurn program provides care for both adults and children affected by injuries such as burns, frostbite and skin slouching.