Christus St. Frances Cabrini Health System launches virtual care service

Alexandria, La.-based Christus St. Frances Cabrini Health System launched an on-demand virtual visit service that allows patients to meet with Christus Health caregivers through live video from their smartphone, tablet or computer.

The new virtual visit service allows patients to be placed in a queue to be seen by a Christus board-certified provider, according to a May 18 press release. Wait times are no longer than 30 minutes, and currently average just a few minutes, the health system said.

"Christus on-demand care is for anyone who might need to see a provider right away," said Mike Talley, vice president of clinical operations and virtual care at Christus Health. "You don't need to be an existing patient with us. All video visits are HIPAA compliant."

The on-demand providers are available seven days a week with no additional costs.