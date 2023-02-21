Baptist Memorial Health Care launches emergency telehealth care

Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care launched an emergency services telehealth program for TennCare patients in three rural Tennessee counties, Fox affiliate WHBQ reported Feb. 20.

The program — called Triage, Navigate, Treat, Transport — will allow rural patients to connect virtually with clinicians when they call 911 with low-acuity injuries or illnesses.

Designed to reduce the number of unnecessary emergency room visits, the program is projected to save TennCare $8 million per year, according to the report.