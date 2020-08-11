Atrium Health extends COVID-19 virtual hospital program to Navicent Health

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health is expanding its virtual hospital services to help Navicent Health in Macon, Ga., care for COVID-19 patients in their own homes, according to an Aug. 10 news release.

Navicent's virtual care delivery system is an expansion of Atrium Health's COVID-19 virtual hospital and will use telemedicine technologies to treat patients who do not require care provided by an intensive care unit. Through the system, providers will offer two levels of care: medical observation and acute care.

Patients will be remotely monitored 24 hours a day and will receive a digital toolkit that allows the care team to monitor blood pressure, oxygen levels and temperature. Using a blood pressure monitor, pulse oximeter and thermometer, patients can log their vital signs several times per day and have check-in calls with nurses and a physician as needed.

Since launching the virtual hospital program in March, Atrium Health has treated more than 13,000 patients through the telemedicine platform. The program aims to free up resources for patients who are critically ill and need ICU care.

"It’s imperative that we ensure we have capacity in our hospitals for the most critically ill patients," Navicent Health president and CEO Ninfa Saunders, MD, said. "Together with our partners, we’re finding innovative ways to safely and effectively treat those COVID-19 patients who are able to recover in the comfort and security of their own homes."

