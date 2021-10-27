American Telehealth Association forms board of health execs to curb disparities in virtual care

The American Telehealth Association has launched the first phase of its goal of eliminating health disparities in virtual care.

The association unveiled its CEO's advisory group, co-chaired by Optum, GEHA Health and MCIC Vermont, according to an Oct. 26 association news release.

The advisory board includes dozens of healthcare organizations, including Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, Salt Lake City-based IntermountainHealthcare and New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital.

Over the next year, the advisory group will outline steps the healthcare industry can take to apply telehealth to efforts to reduce health disparities, according to the release.

To learn more about the association's framework for using telehealth to end healthcare disparities, click here.