68 healthcare providers snag $42.7M in COVID-19 telehealth funding

The Federal Communications Commission approved Dec. 21 an additional 68 applicants for funding in its second round of the COVID-19 Telehealth Program, totaling $42.7 million in the round.

This is the fifth funding in round two, according to an FCC news release. The FCC has granted a total of $208 million for this round.

The 68 healthcare providers receiving funding:

1. Adena Regional Medical Center (Chillicothe, Ohio): $532,000





2. AllianceChicago: $975,124





3. Aspirus Wausau Hospital (Wausau, Wis.): $999,463





4. Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.): $774,414



5. Aunt Martha’s Health and Wellness (Ill.): $156,000



6. Axis Health System (Durango, Colo.): $300,027



7. Beaumont Hospital (Royal Oak, Mich.): $850,789



8. Bingham Memorial Hospital (Blackfoot, Idaho): $840,111



9. Burnett Medical Center (Grantsburg, Wis.): $174,634



10. The Carle Foundation Hospital (Urbana, Ill.): $643,23





11. The University of Cincinnati Medical Center: $1 million



12. The University of Colorado Hospital Authority (Aurora, Colo.): $779,447



13. The Community Care Network of Kansas: $404,923



14. The Community Health Center of Central Missouri (Jefferson City, Mo.): $329,215



15. Community Health Center of the North Country (Canton, N.Y.): $328,104



16. Community Health Centers Inc., (Winter Garden, Fla.): $956,655



17. Community HealthNet (Gary, Ind.): $885,000



18. Compass Community Health (Portsmouth, Ohio): $151,879



19. Compass Health (St. Peters, Miss.): $967,371



20. Cook County Health (Chicago): $513,356

21. Coos County Family Health Services (Berlin, N.H.): $68,750



22. County of Los Angeles-Department of Health Services (Los Angeles): $1 million

23. CoxHealth Consortium (Springfield, Miss.): $553,551



24. The Family Medicine Clinic for Health Equity (Denver): $360,200



25. Heart of Florida Health Center (Ocala, Fla.): $165,509



26. Henry County Memorial Hospital (New Castle, Ind.): $338,511



27. Hutchinson Regional Medical Center (Hutchinson, Kan.): $1,000,000



28. Jackson Parish Hospital (Jonesboro, La.): $442,144

29. Kalkaska Memorial Health Center (Kalkaska, Mich.): $526,250



30. Kenosha Community Health Center (Kenosha, Wis.): $988,540



31. Kettering Medical Center (Kettering, Ohio): $273,194



32. Klickitat County Public Hospital (Goldendale, Wash.): $711,739



33. LaSante Health Center (Brooklyn, N.Y.): $867,684



34. Little Rivers Health Care (Bradford, Vt.): $872,381



35. The Louisiana Primary Care Association (Baton Rouge, La.): $890,860



36. The Lower Umpqua Hospital District (Reedsport, Ore.): $989,628



37. Marana Health Center (Marana, Ariz.): $794,998



38. Mercy Hospital Fort Smith (Fort Smith, Ark.): $647,154



39. Monongahela Valley Hospital (Monongahela, Pa.): $498,726



40. Native American Healthcare System, Na Pu'uwai (Hawaii): $275,00



41. Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio): $964,076



42. Neighborhood Healthcare (Escondido, Calif.): $998,675



43. Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center (Chanute, Kan.): $176,054



44. Northern Arizona Healthcare (Flagstaff, Ariz.): $969,884

45. Northwestern Memorial HealthCare (Chicago): $1 million



46. Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and James Cancer Hospital: $526,613



47. Piedmont Healthcare (Atlanta): $197,789



48. Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services (Grand Rapids, Mich.): $398,825



49. Putnam County Hospital (Greencastle, Ind.): $934,736



50. Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services (Gallup, N.M.): $697,179



51. Ritchie County Primary Care Association (Harrisville, W.Va.): $960,444



52. Sacopee Valley Health Center (Porter, Maine): $616,532



53. Seattle Children’s Hospital: $1 million



54. Shands Jacksonville Medical Center (Jacksonville, Fla.): $470,553



55. Sinai Health System (Chicago): $1 million



56. Siouxland Community Health Center (Sioux City, Iowa): $977,978



57. Sky Lakes Medical Center (Klamath Falls, Ore.): $226,092



58. Southeast Inc. (Columbus, Ohio): $51,733



59. St. Claire Medical Center (Morehead, Ky.): $308,894



60. St. Joseph’s Hospital (Clearwater, Fla.): $416,403



61. Summit Pacific Medical Center (Elma, Wash.): $977,994



62. Sun Life Family Health Center (Casa Grande, Ariz.): $907,887



63. Talbert House Health Center (Middletown, Ohio): $153,208



64. Trinitas Regional Medical Center (Elizabeth, N.J.): $639,832



65. Union Hospital (Terre Haute, Ind.): $173,450



66. University Hospitals Cleveland (Ohio) Medical Center: $999,015



67. Watauga Medical Center (Boone, N.C.): $131,975



68. The Westchester County Health Care Corporation (Valhalla, N.Y.): $1 million