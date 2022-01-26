100 healthcare providers snag $47M in FCC telehealth funding

The Federal Communications Commission approved on Jan. 26 an additional 100 applications for funding in its second round of the COVID-19 Telehealth Program, totaling $47 million.

This is the sixth and final announcement in round two, according to a news release from the organization. The FCC has awarded $249.95 million in total to healthcare providers this round.

Here are the 100 healthcare providers that received funding:

1. Adams County Regional Medical Center (Seaman, Ohio): $498,756

2. Advantage Care Diagnostic and Treatment Center (Glen Head, N.Y.): $572,310

3. AMH Comprehensive Medical Centers (Los Angeles): $33,335

4. Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center (La Junta, Colo.): $339,501

5. Augusta University (Albany, Ga.): $102,328

6. AWARE, Inc. (Anaconda, Mont.): $457,603

7. Berkshire Healthcare Systems (Pittsfield, Mass.): $835,068

8. Betty Jean Kerr People's Health Centers (St. Louis): $218,741

9. Bluestone Health Association (Princeton, W.Va.): $169,383

10. Cabell Huntington Hospital (Huntington, W.Va): $493,888

11. California Rural Indian Health Board, a consortium of six healthcare providers in California: $638,914

12. Canyonlands Community Health Care (Page, Ariz.): $506,702

13. Catholic Medical Center (Manchester, N.H.): $1 million

14. Children's Hospital of Wisconsin (Milwaukee): $447,400

15. Christus Health (Irving, Texas): $734,675

16. Cibola General Hospital (Grants, N.M.): $152,398

17. City of Hope National Medical Center (Duarte, Calif.): $215,300

18. Clara Martin Center (Randolph, Vt.): $128,517

19. Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center (Globe, Ariz.): $449,201

20. Coleman Professional Services (Kent, Ohio): $631,836

21. University of Colorado School of Medicine (Aurora): $691,230

22. CommuniCare Health Center (San Antonio): $556,846

23. Community Foundation Northwest Indiana (Munster): $539,840

24. Community Health Alliance of Pasadena (Calif.), a system of healthcare providers: $248,024

25. Community Health Center of Yavapai (Prescott, Ariz.): $915,985

26. Community Health Partnership of Illinois (Chicago): $237,738

27. Community Health Systems, Inc., a consortium of six providers in California: $33,320

28. Community Hospital, Inc. (Tallassee, Ala.): $46,323

29. Credo Community Center for the Treatment of Addictions (Watertown, N.Y.): $541,077

30. Creek Valley Health Clinic (Colorado City, Ariz.): $241,586

31. Dayton (Ohio) Children's Hospital: $938,136

32. The Dickinson County Healthcare System (Gaylord, Mich.): $1 million

33. East Carolina University (Greenville, N.C.): $367,900

34. Edgewater Health (Gary, Ind.): $411,750

35. Equitas Health (Columbus, Ohio): $263,045

36. Family Counseling Center (Kennett, Mo.): $163,900

37. Glencoe (Minn.) Regional Health Services: $53,688

38. Great River Medical Center (Blytheville, Ark.): $134,645

39. Health West, Inc. a system of providers (Idaho): $774,240

40. HealtHIE Georgia, a system of providers throughout the state: $923,986

41. HealthNet (Indianapolis): $620,007

42. Herald Christian Health Center (Rosemead, Calif.): $604,854

43. Heritage Behavioral Health Center (Decatur, Ill.): $294,000

44. Heritage Health and Housing, Inc. (New York City): $701,277

45. High Country Community Health Center (Boone, N.C.): $495,429

46. Hill Country MHDD Centers, a system of 15 providers (Texas): $847,968

47. Hocking Valley Community Hospital (Logan, Ohio): $410,647

48. Houlton (Maine) Regional Hospital: $277,934

49. Jamaica Hospital (New York City): $925,912

50. Kadlec Regional Medical Center (Kennewick, Wash.): $762,420

51. Kaweah Delta HealthCare District (Visalia, Calif.): $994,003

52. Kern County Hospital Authority (Bakersfield, Calif.): $600,320

53. Lakewood Health System (Staples, Minn.): $376,200

54. Los Angeles Christian Health Centers: $47,219

55. University of Louisville (Ky.) Health: $571,652

56. Marion (Ind.) General Hospital: $716,050

57. McLeod Regional Medical Center of the Pee Dee (Florence, S.C.): $764,309

58. Mercy Foundation (Roseburg, Oregon): $375,768

59. The Michigan Masonic Home (Alma): $519,532

60. Morehouse Healthcare (Atlanta): $907,235

61. Mount Sinai Medical Center (Miami Beach, Fla.): $925,208

62. Multi-Cultural Health Evaluation Delivery System (Erie, Pa.): $80,137

63. Navicent Health (Macon, Ga.): $549,463

64. Neighborhood Health (Alexandria, Va.): $968,632

65. New Frontier (Fallon, Nev.): $134,353

66. North Central Texas Community Health Care Center (Wichita Falls): $531,156

67. North Homes, Inc. (Grand Rapids, Minn.): $233,446

68. Northeast Valley Health Corp. (San Fernando, Calif.): $341,392

69. Northpointe Behavioral Healthcare, a system of providers (Michigan): $37,679

70. Oklahoma Department of Corrections (Oklahoma City): $202,692

71. One Brooklyn Health System (New York City): $354,000

72. Open Door Community Health Centers (Arcata, Calif.): $201,300

73. Pediatric and Family Medical Center (Los Angeles): $357,096

74. Potomac Valley Hospital (Keyser, W.Va.): $70,669

75. Premier Community Healthcare Group (Dade City, Fla.): $569,940

76. Premium Health, Inc. (New York City): $29,438

77. Prestera Center for Mental Health Services (Huntington, W.Va.): $166,050

78. Primary Care Health Services, Inc. (Pittsburgh): $321,183

79. The Providence (R.I.) Community Health Centers, a system of providers: $898,467

80. Riverwood Healthcare Center (Aitkin, Minn.): $250,488

81. Roper St. Francis Hospital-Berkeley (Charleston, S.C.): $630,678

82. SAC Health System (San Bernardino, Calif.):$540,319

83. San Ysidro Health (San Diego): $1 million

84. Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health Center (Chillicothe, Ohio): $400,712

85. Spartanburg (S.C.) Regional Health Services District: $152,230

86. Speare Memorial Hospital (Plymouth, N.H.): $307,324

87. St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Inc., a system of hospitals (Kentucky): $949,340

88. St. Luke's Hospital (Bethlehem, Pa..): $796,010

89. St. Mary's Health Wagon (Wise, Va.): $40,800

90. Summit Community Care Clinic (Frisco, Colo.): $143,495

91. Tessie Cleveland Community Services Corp. (Los Angeles): $394,142

92. ThedaCare, a system of providers (Wisconsin): $728,429

93. United Community Family Services (Norwich, Conn.): $946,016

94. Valley Children's Hospital (Madera, Calif.): $158,442

95. Valley Health Team, a consortium of 11 providers (San Joaquin, Calif.): $665,958

96. Venice (Calif.) Family Clinic: $697,864

97. The Village Health Center (San Diego): $261,458

98. Vista Community Clinic (Vista, Calif.): $894,718

99. Vocational Instruction Project (New York City): $515,984

100. Yakima (Wash.) Valley Council on Alcoholism Triumph Treatment Services: $916,782