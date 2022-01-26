100 healthcare providers snag $47M in FCC telehealth funding

- Small
- Medium
- Large
The Federal Communications Commission approved on Jan. 26 an additional 100 applications for funding in its second round of the COVID-19 Telehealth Program, totaling $47 million.
This is the sixth and final announcement in round two, according to a news release from the organization. The FCC has awarded $249.95 million in total to healthcare providers this round.
Here are the 100 healthcare providers that received funding:
1. Adams County Regional Medical Center (Seaman, Ohio): $498,756
2. Advantage Care Diagnostic and Treatment Center (Glen Head, N.Y.): $572,310
3. AMH Comprehensive Medical Centers (Los Angeles): $33,335
4. Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center (La Junta, Colo.): $339,501
5. Augusta University (Albany, Ga.): $102,328
6. AWARE, Inc. (Anaconda, Mont.): $457,603
7. Berkshire Healthcare Systems (Pittsfield, Mass.): $835,068
8. Betty Jean Kerr People's Health Centers (St. Louis): $218,741
9. Bluestone Health Association (Princeton, W.Va.): $169,383
10. Cabell Huntington Hospital (Huntington, W.Va): $493,888
11. California Rural Indian Health Board, a consortium of six healthcare providers in California: $638,914
12. Canyonlands Community Health Care (Page, Ariz.): $506,702
13. Catholic Medical Center (Manchester, N.H.): $1 million
14. Children's Hospital of Wisconsin (Milwaukee): $447,400
15. Christus Health (Irving, Texas): $734,675
16. Cibola General Hospital (Grants, N.M.): $152,398
17. City of Hope National Medical Center (Duarte, Calif.): $215,300
18. Clara Martin Center (Randolph, Vt.): $128,517
19. Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center (Globe, Ariz.): $449,201
20. Coleman Professional Services (Kent, Ohio): $631,836
21. University of Colorado School of Medicine (Aurora): $691,230
22. CommuniCare Health Center (San Antonio): $556,846
23. Community Foundation Northwest Indiana (Munster): $539,840
24. Community Health Alliance of Pasadena (Calif.), a system of healthcare providers: $248,024
25. Community Health Center of Yavapai (Prescott, Ariz.): $915,985
26. Community Health Partnership of Illinois (Chicago): $237,738
27. Community Health Systems, Inc., a consortium of six providers in California: $33,320
28. Community Hospital, Inc. (Tallassee, Ala.): $46,323
29. Credo Community Center for the Treatment of Addictions (Watertown, N.Y.): $541,077
30. Creek Valley Health Clinic (Colorado City, Ariz.): $241,586
31. Dayton (Ohio) Children's Hospital: $938,136
32. The Dickinson County Healthcare System (Gaylord, Mich.): $1 million
33. East Carolina University (Greenville, N.C.): $367,900
34. Edgewater Health (Gary, Ind.): $411,750
35. Equitas Health (Columbus, Ohio): $263,045
36. Family Counseling Center (Kennett, Mo.): $163,900
37. Glencoe (Minn.) Regional Health Services: $53,688
38. Great River Medical Center (Blytheville, Ark.): $134,645
39. Health West, Inc. a system of providers (Idaho): $774,240
40. HealtHIE Georgia, a system of providers throughout the state: $923,986
41. HealthNet (Indianapolis): $620,007
42. Herald Christian Health Center (Rosemead, Calif.): $604,854
43. Heritage Behavioral Health Center (Decatur, Ill.): $294,000
44. Heritage Health and Housing, Inc. (New York City): $701,277
45. High Country Community Health Center (Boone, N.C.): $495,429
46. Hill Country MHDD Centers, a system of 15 providers (Texas): $847,968
47. Hocking Valley Community Hospital (Logan, Ohio): $410,647
48. Houlton (Maine) Regional Hospital: $277,934
49. Jamaica Hospital (New York City): $925,912
50. Kadlec Regional Medical Center (Kennewick, Wash.): $762,420
51. Kaweah Delta HealthCare District (Visalia, Calif.): $994,003
52. Kern County Hospital Authority (Bakersfield, Calif.): $600,320
53. Lakewood Health System (Staples, Minn.): $376,200
54. Los Angeles Christian Health Centers: $47,219
55. University of Louisville (Ky.) Health: $571,652
56. Marion (Ind.) General Hospital: $716,050
57. McLeod Regional Medical Center of the Pee Dee (Florence, S.C.): $764,309
58. Mercy Foundation (Roseburg, Oregon): $375,768
59. The Michigan Masonic Home (Alma): $519,532
60. Morehouse Healthcare (Atlanta): $907,235
61. Mount Sinai Medical Center (Miami Beach, Fla.): $925,208
62. Multi-Cultural Health Evaluation Delivery System (Erie, Pa.): $80,137
63. Navicent Health (Macon, Ga.): $549,463
64. Neighborhood Health (Alexandria, Va.): $968,632
65. New Frontier (Fallon, Nev.): $134,353
66. North Central Texas Community Health Care Center (Wichita Falls): $531,156
67. North Homes, Inc. (Grand Rapids, Minn.): $233,446
68. Northeast Valley Health Corp. (San Fernando, Calif.): $341,392
69. Northpointe Behavioral Healthcare, a system of providers (Michigan): $37,679
70. Oklahoma Department of Corrections (Oklahoma City): $202,692
71. One Brooklyn Health System (New York City): $354,000
72. Open Door Community Health Centers (Arcata, Calif.): $201,300
73. Pediatric and Family Medical Center (Los Angeles): $357,096
74. Potomac Valley Hospital (Keyser, W.Va.): $70,669
75. Premier Community Healthcare Group (Dade City, Fla.): $569,940
76. Premium Health, Inc. (New York City): $29,438
77. Prestera Center for Mental Health Services (Huntington, W.Va.): $166,050
78. Primary Care Health Services, Inc. (Pittsburgh): $321,183
79. The Providence (R.I.) Community Health Centers, a system of providers: $898,467
80. Riverwood Healthcare Center (Aitkin, Minn.): $250,488
81. Roper St. Francis Hospital-Berkeley (Charleston, S.C.): $630,678
82. SAC Health System (San Bernardino, Calif.):$540,319
83. San Ysidro Health (San Diego): $1 million
84. Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health Center (Chillicothe, Ohio): $400,712
85. Spartanburg (S.C.) Regional Health Services District: $152,230
86. Speare Memorial Hospital (Plymouth, N.H.): $307,324
87. St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Inc., a system of hospitals (Kentucky): $949,340
88. St. Luke's Hospital (Bethlehem, Pa..): $796,010
89. St. Mary's Health Wagon (Wise, Va.): $40,800
90. Summit Community Care Clinic (Frisco, Colo.): $143,495
91. Tessie Cleveland Community Services Corp. (Los Angeles): $394,142
92. ThedaCare, a system of providers (Wisconsin): $728,429
93. United Community Family Services (Norwich, Conn.): $946,016
94. Valley Children's Hospital (Madera, Calif.): $158,442
95. Valley Health Team, a consortium of 11 providers (San Joaquin, Calif.): $665,958
96. Venice (Calif.) Family Clinic: $697,864
97. The Village Health Center (San Diego): $261,458
98. Vista Community Clinic (Vista, Calif.): $894,718
99. Vocational Instruction Project (New York City): $515,984
100. Yakima (Wash.) Valley Council on Alcoholism Triumph Treatment Services: $916,782