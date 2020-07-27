10 telemedicine vendors healthcare leaders are relying on most during the pandemic

Hospitals and health systems have relied on technology partners and vendors to help them with the swift roll-out of telemedicine, data platforms, digital analytics and remote work capabilities during the pandemic.

In a new report, KLAS identified the solutions that are making the biggest difference. The firm surveyed 192 healthcare leaders received responses from 174 individuals who mentioned vendors they're relying on for virtual care during the pandemic. Here are the top vendors by number of mentions:

1. Doxy.me: 19

2. Zoom: 18

3. AmWell: 13

4. Epic: 13

5. Cisco: 8

6. BlueJeans: 6

7. InTouch Health: 6

8. Modernizing Medicine: 6

9. Vidyo: 6

10. Microsoft

Less than five respondents also mentioned eClinicalWorks, Teladoc, Apple FaceTime, Athenahealth, Cerner, MDLIVE, MEDENT, Meditech, NextGen Healthcare and Twistle.

More articles on telehealth:

Michigan Medicine pilots 2 remote monitoring, hospital-at-home programs

UC Davis Health, Adventist roll out telemedicine ICU services at Lodi Memorial

Yale students' telehealth program coordinates 1K+ device donations for seniors

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.