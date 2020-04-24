UnitedHealth to deploy 3,000 ventilators with Boston Scientific, Medtronic

UnitedHealth Group is working with Boston Scientific, Medtronic and the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis to deploy 3,000 emergency ventilators to providers, the organizations said April 23.

The University of Minnesota Medical School and Earl E. Bakken Medical Devices Center designed the new ventilators, which are referred to as "light" ventilators. In the development of the product, Boston Scientific, Medtronic and UnitedHealth provided technical, clinical, regulatory and manufacturing support.

The emergency ventilators went from concept to manufacturing in less than 30 days. The first 500 products were ready to ship this week. Medtronic and the University of Minnesota are working with UnitedHealth to determine the best destinations for the ventilators.

Read more about the project and the new ventilators here.



