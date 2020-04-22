Northwell Health, U of South Florida Health create 3D-printed testing swabs

New York City-based Northwell Health and University of South Florida Health in Tampa have teamed up to design a 3D-printed swab to be used for COVID-19 testing in an effort to relieve shortages and ramp up testing, CNBC reported.

The two health systems designed the swabs with Formlabs, a Boston-based 3D-printing company, which plans to make hundreds of thousands of them.

Some health experts have estimated that the U.S. needs to conduct as many as 30 million COVID-19 tests per day to fully reopen the economy, but swabs needed to conduct the tests have been in short supply across the country.

The 3D-printed swabs are made of resin, a liquid plastic that hardens. The health systems tested them against standard test swabs to make sure they were effective and comfortable for patients.

Hospitals with 3D printers can make the swabs on-site, and Northwell Health now makes about 5,000 swabs per day for its hospitals using the 3D-printed design, CNBC reported. The health system plans to scale up to 7,500 to 8,000 per day.

University of South Florida Health makes about 10,000 swabs per week for Tampa General Hospital and its clinics.

Formlabs has started making the swabs at its resin plant in Ohio and plans to make 100,000 per day, according to CNBC.

Other tech and 3D-printing companies also plan to make similar swabs, including EnvisionTEC and HP, CNBC reported.

Read the full article here.

More articles on supply chain:

FDA approves first at-home COVID-19 test

Baystate Health exec questioned by FBI while picking up medical supplies

COVID-19 testing in the US: Where we started, where we are now

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.