New York City running out of COVID-19 test swabs

The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene sent out a memo April 11 warning the city may run out of test swabs used to diagnose COVID-19, The Hill reported.

To preserve swabs, the department said that only hospitalized patients with symptoms should be tested for COVID-19. It didn't say how it plans to get more swabs.

"As the swab supply continues to decline, there is a real possibility hospitals will completely run out," the department wrote.

States are also running low on chemicals needed to process COVID-19 tests, according to The Hill.

