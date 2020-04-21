FDA approves first at-home COVID-19 test

The FDA has authorized the first COVID-19 diagnostic test that can be taken at home by patients, the agency said April 21.

The agency gave emergency use authorization to the Laboratory Corporation of America, or LabCorp, for its at-home COVID-19 test.

Patients must receive a physician's order to obtain the test, which consists of nasal swabs and saline. Patients can collect nasal samples themselves and mail them to LabCorp for results.

LabCorp said it plans to make the test kits available in most states.

The FDA warned that its OK isn't a general authorization for at-home collection of patient samples, only for LabCorp's test.

Read the full news release here.

