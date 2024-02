Duluth, Minn.-based St. Luke's signed a five-year contract with Medline Jan. 31.

The partnership is a primary supplier vendor agreement for St. Luke's network, which includes two hospitals, three regional centers, three surgery centers and 40 clinics, according to a Medline news release.

The health system will also have access to the medical supplier's metrics on item utilization, contract compliance, price accuracy and spend by product categories.