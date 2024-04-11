Kaiser, Vizient target healthcare greenhouse gas emissions

With the help of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, Vizient and the Sustainable Purchasing Leadership Council, the Collective Healthcare Action to Reduce MedTech Emissions launched April 9.

The initiative aims to reduce emissions in the medtech industry, which contributes to 7% of U.S. healthcare greenhouse gas emissions, according to a news release. CHARME will use a 2-year roadmap for health systems, medtech companies and other stakeholders to work on four decarbonization goals.

Objectives include renewable energy, product innovation, product utilization, and transportation and logistics.

"Reducing the climate impact of the products we procure has a positive impact on both environmental and human health, which ultimately improves chronic conditions and creates more healthy years for our members and the communities we serve," Steven Chyung, senior vice president and chief supply chain and procurement executive at Kaiser Permanente, said in the release.

Other organizations have expressed interest in joining the project, including Advocate Health (Charlotte, N.C.), BD, Cardinal Health, Cencora, Health Care Without Harm, Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.) and Stryker.